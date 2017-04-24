Possible reorganization plans at UI
Possible reorganization plans at UI Hunter 4/26/17 In the face of limited resources and support from government budgets, the University of Iowa is looking at the possibility of a major reorganization. A group of deans at the school are discussing options like relocating departments, changing the number of faculty, and consolidating or eliminating units or majors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC