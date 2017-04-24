Pollock's 'Mural' film on Capitol screen

Jackson Pollock ; Mural, 1943; Oil and casein on canvas; 95 5/8 x 237 3/4 in.; Gift of Peggy Guggenheim, 1956.6; Reproduced with permission from the University of Iowa. In this photo estimated to be from the 1980s, then-University of Iowa Museum of Art staff member Emily Vermillion gives a tour of the museum.

