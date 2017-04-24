Plasma catecholamines predict post-op A-fib after cardiac Sx

Assessment of plasma catecholamines on the morning of surgery can predict the likelihood of postoperative atrial fibrillation for patients undergoing elective cardiac surgery, according to a study published online April 26 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Ethan J. Anderson, Ph.D., from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and colleagues examined the association of plasma catecholamines and monoamine oxidase-B with POAF in patients undergoing elective cardiac surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.