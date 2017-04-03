Plane crashes near IWV Road west of Iowa City
Plane crashes near IWV Road west of Iowa City Podhajsky 04/07/17 An investigation is underway into a plane crash west of Iowa City on Friday. Sgt. Brad Kunkel with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened a little after 3 p.m. Kunkel says the plane went down near 2383 IWV Road Southwest, about four miles west of Highway 218 and three miles south of Interstate 80. Sgt.
