Petco concludes no evidence of racial slur

Petco concludes no evidence of racial slur Hunter 04/11/17 Petco has determined there is no evidence an employee at its Coralville store used a racial slur against a black woman. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports an email sent by David Hallisey, vice president of corporate communications for Petco, says Chelsey Montgomery was asked to leave the Corridor Way store solely due to her "continued disruption of normal store operations and solicitation of our customers for her private business."

