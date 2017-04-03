New charge filed in Iowa City rape case

New charge filed in Iowa City rape case

33 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

New charge filed in Iowa City rape case Podhajsky 04/04/17 A new charge has been filed in an Iowa City rape case just days before trial is scheduled to start. Online court records show Judge Mary Chicchelly approved amended trial information on Monday in the case of 21-year-old Zachary Berry.

