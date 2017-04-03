Neonicotinoids detected in drinking w...

Neonicotinoids detected in drinking water in agricultural area

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Concern over the use of neonicotinoid pesticides is growing as studies find them in rivers and streams, and link them with declining bee populations and health effects in other animals. Now researchers report that in some areas, drinking water also contains the substances -- but they also have found that one treatment method can remove most of the pesticides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar 6 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Johnson County was issued at April 05 at 8:35PM CDT

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC