Names of Victims Released in IWV Road Plane Crash Lang 4/8/17 The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two victims killed in a Friday afternoon plane crash near Oxford. 70-year-old Terry Koehn of rural Iowa City and 56-year-old James Spicer of Cedar Rapids were the only people aboard.

