Mercy Iowa City eliminating 20 employee positions

Mercy Iowa City eliminating 20 employee positions Podhajsky 04/23/17 Mercy Iowa City has announced it is eliminating approximately 20 positions to deal with reduced patient volumes. That's according to a letter from interim President and CEO Mike Heinrich sent to employees earlier this month.

