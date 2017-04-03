Man convicted in October armed robbery arrested on theft charge Podhajsky 04/06/17 A Coralville man convicted in an October armed robbery is back behind bars after pestering another person into giving him more than $160. Police say Erhan Karina, 34, of 19th Avenue, approached a man in the 500 block of South Gilbert Street in Iowa City about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, telling the man he needed $162.17 to get his Tesla out of impound.

