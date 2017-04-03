M-P girls golf wins over West Branch

M-P girls golf wins over West Branch

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

The Mid-Prairie girls golf team posted a dual meet win over the West Branch Bears Monday, April 3, at the Elks Club in Iowa City. Junior Paige Slabaugh carded a nine-hole score of 50 strokes to win medalist honors, followed by Lindsey Palmer with 53, Olivia Nisly with 54, Abbi Patterson with 57, Kendra Schaefer with 67 and Abby Statler with 78. "This was a brand-new course for the team, it was not the best of weather conditions and we've been limited on playing time outdoors over the past week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar 6 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC