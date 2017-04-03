M-P girls golf wins over West Branch

The Mid-Prairie girls golf team posted a dual meet win over the West Branch Bears Monday, April 3, at the Elks Club in Iowa City. Junior Paige Slabaugh carded a nine-hole score of 50 strokes to win medalist honors, followed by Lindsey Palmer with 53, Olivia Nisly with 54, Abbi Patterson with 57, Kendra Schaefer with 67 and Abby Statler with 78. "This was a brand-new course for the team, it was not the best of weather conditions and we've been limited on playing time outdoors over the past week.

