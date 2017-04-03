M-P girls golf wins over West Branch
The Mid-Prairie girls golf team posted a dual meet win over the West Branch Bears Monday, April 3, at the Elks Club in Iowa City. Junior Paige Slabaugh carded a nine-hole score of 50 strokes to win medalist honors, followed by Lindsey Palmer with 53, Olivia Nisly with 54, Abbi Patterson with 57, Kendra Schaefer with 67 and Abby Statler with 78. "This was a brand-new course for the team, it was not the best of weather conditions and we've been limited on playing time outdoors over the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC