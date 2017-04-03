Longfellow Elementary to loan out Pelzer murals during renovations Podhajsky 04/09/17 Don't worry, Longfellow Elementary parents, while your art is going away, it's only temporary. The Iowa City Community School District has decided to loan out two murals which have hung in Longfellow for more than 40 years while the elementary undergoes major renovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.