Loebsack will be in Louisa County Saturday
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has scheduled two stops Saturday in Louisa County as part of his Coffee with Your Congressman tour. The Iowa City Democrat will make his first visit at 12:45 p.m. at Johnnie B's, 210 Van Buren St., in Wapello.
