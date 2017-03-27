Kathy Dusenberry, 95, of Oskaloosa passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Kathylene Dusenberry, daughter of Albert Leroy and Sarah Ann Durham, was born April 6, 1921, at the rural home of her parents near Leighton, Iowa.

