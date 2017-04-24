Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star Iowa City,...
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
