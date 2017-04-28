Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules
Judges seal warrants related to arrest of 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules Release of the material could jeopardize his right to a fair trial, judges say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qfJqOO IOWA CITY, Iowa - Judges are sealing warrants that let police obtain blood and urine samples from The Bachelor star Chris Soules and to enter his home after a fatal Iowa crash.
