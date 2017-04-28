Iowa's CJ Beathard Drafted by 49ers

NOVEMBER 21: Defensive back Desmond King #14 and quarterback C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes stand before the match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers on November 21, 2015 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive back Desmond King #14 and quarterback C.J. Beathard #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes stand before the match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers on November 21, 2015 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.