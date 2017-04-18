Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Thr...

Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Through 2023

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2023 season. The joint announcement was made Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 in Iowa City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC