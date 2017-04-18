Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Through 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2023 season. The joint announcement was made Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 in Iowa City.

