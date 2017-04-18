Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Through 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2023 season. The joint announcement was made Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 in Iowa City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC