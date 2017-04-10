Iowa City's Sustainability Showcase: Gaia's Peace Garden Blooms As Model Urban Oasis
Tucked away at the end of a residential cul-de-sac in Iowa City, just south of Interstate 80 and growing suburbs, the daffodils, violets and hyacinth in bloom, among the peach, pear, cherry and apple blossoms, Blair Frank tends to the medicinal herb section at the privately-owned Gaia's Peace Garden with the precision of an urban planner.
