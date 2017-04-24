ICPD: Two people robbed on College St...

ICPD: Two people robbed on College Street Sunday morning

04/30/17

ICPD: Two people robbed on College Street Sunday morning Podhajsky 04/30/17 Police are looking for a group of suspects following a reported robbery. The two victims told police they were walking on College Street near Van Buren Street a little before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the robbery occurred.

