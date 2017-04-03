IC woman interrupts OWI investigation...

IC woman interrupts OWI investigation, gets arrested for drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

IC woman interrupts OWI investigation, gets arrested for drunk driving Podhajsky 04/09/17 Stopping to offer a drunk driver a ride home while driving drunk has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were conducting field sobriety tests with a driver about 1:15 Sunday morning at Gilbert and Washington streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC