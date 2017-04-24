IC to host annual City of Literature ...

IC to host annual City of Literature meeting

IC to host annual City of Literature meeting Podhajsky 04/26/17 Ten years after being named a UNESCO City of Literature, Iowa City has been selected to host the group's annual meeting. City of Literature executive director John Kenyon on Wednesday announced the representatives from the other cities selected Iowa City host the 2018 annual meeting.

