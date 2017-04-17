IC Police investigating home invasion...

IC Police investigating home invasion and assault

IC Police investigating home invasion and assault Hunter 4/18/17 Iowa City police are investigating a reported home invasion and sexual assault that happened over the weekend. According to officials, the sole female occupant of a home in the Grant Wood neighborhood reported that she was assaulted in her house by a male suspect in the early morning hours.

