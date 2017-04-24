IC council to discuss possible solar, wind energy projects
IC council to discuss possible solar, wind energy projects Podhajsky 04/27/17 The Iowa City city council on Tuesday will take up discussion of possible solar and wind energy projects that could be built on city property. Last month the council directed city staff to prepare potential renewable energy projects to "showcase the City's commitment to carbon emissions reduction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC