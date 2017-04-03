Foul play not suspected in infant's death
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City to determine how a 2-month-old infant died Tuesday in a Burlington apartment. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City to determine how a 2-month-old infant died Tuesday in a Burlington apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC