Financial math models may help build a better HIV vaccine

What do financial mathematics and particle diffusion in liquids have to do with building a better HIV vaccine? According to University of Iowa microbiologist Hillel Haim, you can apply concepts from the first two to predict the evolution of HIV surface proteins; information that can then be used to design better vaccine candidates against the virus. Human immunodeficiency virus type-1 is the cause of the worldwide AIDS pandemic.

