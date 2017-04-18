Effectiveness Of Sexual Assault Preve...

Effectiveness Of Sexual Assault Prevention Education For High School Students Questioned

Attempts to educate students about sexual assault in a high school setting sometimes lack effectiveness, IowaWatch interviews with teachers, administrators and high school students from 18 Iowa school districts revealed. The result is students who said they didn't know what sexual assault consisted of, how to prevent it and how to get help after an assault took place.

