Driver was killed in Thursday's U.S. 34 accident

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Hawk Eye

Ronald Platt, 74, of New London died as a result of Thursday's three-vehicle accident on U.S. 34 near New London. Platt died that same day at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, where he was air-lifted after the accident.

