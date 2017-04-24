Desmond King Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in Fifth Round of NFL Draft
The former Iowa Hawkeye cornerback Desmond King was selected by the L.A. Chargers in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday. King was the 2015 Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football and was one of the better overall players in the country during the last two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC