Desmond King Selected by the Los Ange...

Desmond King Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Black Heart Gold Pants

The former Iowa Hawkeye cornerback Desmond King was selected by the L.A. Chargers in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday. King was the 2015 Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football and was one of the better overall players in the country during the last two seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC