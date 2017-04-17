Decorah VA clinic hosting anniversary open house
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System Decorah Outpatient Clinic is hosting an open house for the five-year anniversary of the VA clinic in Decorah Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. noon. The event will include remarks from VA leadership, special guests and local veterans from 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. An open house with facility tours will be from 10:30 a.m. noon.
