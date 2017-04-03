Coralville Man Who Threatened to Kill Ex-GF, Burn Down House Back Behind Bars Lang 4/6/17 A Coralville man who once threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and burn down her house is back behind bars. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after midnight Thursday after a caller reported that 52-year-old Curtis Seals of 6th Avenue was at the door.

