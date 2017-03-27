Clarksville students build memory boxes for sick children
Clarksville High School industrial technology students are helping to preserve memories of sick and terminally ill patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The school's two product development classes are traveling to the Iowa City hospital Tuesday to deliver 13 "memory boxes" students designed and built, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar 5
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC