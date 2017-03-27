Clarksville students build memory box...

Clarksville students build memory boxes for sick children

Read more: Washington Times

Clarksville High School industrial technology students are helping to preserve memories of sick and terminally ill patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The school's two product development classes are traveling to the Iowa City hospital Tuesday to deliver 13 "memory boxes" students designed and built, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

