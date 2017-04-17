Body of missing woman located

Body of missing woman located

Body of missing woman located Hunter 4/17/17 The Johnson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the deceased body of a woman found in the Iowa River on Friday was the person they've been looking for since last month. In a release from the City, the Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body as that of 37 year old Katie Brooker.

