Bethlehem named one of the 25 best places to retire by Forbes

The city was named one of the 25 best places to retire in the United States for 2017 by Forbes. The list presents recommendations for affordable, attractive spots for seniors based on a variety of factors: housing and other living costs, state taxes, crime rate, weather, air quality, doctor availability and opportunities for an active lifestyle.

