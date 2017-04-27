Benjamin Tweedt was a youth leader and mentor for several years at Parkview Church.
We are hearing from the pastor of an area church where a former youth leader is facing several charges including Sexual Abuse. Tweedt was immediately removed from student ministries at Parkview Church in Iowa City when they became aware of the accusations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC