'Bachelor' star Chris Soules jailed after deadly Iowa crash

The Iowa State Patrol reports that a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor on a highway in Buchanan County on Monday night, sending both vehicles into a ditch and killing the tractor driver. IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules was arrested early Tuesday, accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on a highway a few miles from his northern Iowa farm.

