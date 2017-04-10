Authorities: 2 killed in small plane crash in eastern Iowa

The Johnson County Sheriff's office said the two were the only passengers aboard the single-engine plane that crashed Friday afternoon shortly after taking off from a private airfield in Oxford, about 15 miles northwest of Iowa City. The Johnson County Sheriff's office said the two were the only passengers aboard the single-engine plane that crashed Friday afternoon shortly after taking off from a private airfield in Oxford, about 15 miles northwest of Iowa City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.