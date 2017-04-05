Associated Chamber Music Players Announce Community Music Grants
Associated Chamber Music Players announces the return of the Foundation's largest grant program, the Community Music program. The program was introduced in 1993, but put on hiatus in 2010 as a result of the recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC