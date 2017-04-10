Amjet turns focus on its micro turbine

Amjet technical director Paul Roos stands next to the company's hydroelectric turbine test unit, which was tested in 2011 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. The unit might be used for research at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. Amjet technical director Paul Roos stands next to the company's hydroelectric turbine test unit, which was tested in 2011 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.