Amjet turns focus on its micro turbine
Amjet technical director Paul Roos stands next to the company's hydroelectric turbine test unit, which was tested in 2011 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. The unit might be used for research at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. Amjet technical director Paul Roos stands next to the company's hydroelectric turbine test unit, which was tested in 2011 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC