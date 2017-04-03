Adding the IDO-pathway inhibitor indo...

Adding the IDO-pathway inhibitor indoximod to pembrolizumab improved the melanoma response rate

Adding the investigational immunotherapy indoximod to the FDA-approved immunotherapy pembrolizumab increased the proportion of patients with advanced melanoma who responded to treatment compared with previously reported response rates for pembrolizumab monotherapy, according to interim results from a phase I/II clinical trial presented here at the AACR Annual Meeting 2017, April 1-5.

