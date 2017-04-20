2017 RBMS Leab Exhibition Award winners

The Association of College and Research Libraries Rare Books and Manuscripts Section has selected five winners and one honorable mention for the 2017 Katharine Kyes Leab and Daniel J. Leab "American Book Prices Current" Exhibition Awards. The awards, funded by an endowment established by Katharine Kyes Leab and Daniel J. Leab, editors of "American Book Prices Current," recognize outstanding printed exhibition catalogs and guides, and electronic exhibitions, produced by North American and Caribbean institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.