Woman faces three years in jail for theft of three dollars' worth of items Podhajsky 03/13/17 An eastern Iowa woman could spend three years in jail after a theft at an Iowa City store of items totaling less than three dollars in value. Arrest records state Vickie Simms, 43, of Sigourney, was stopped about 6:40 Sunday evening after the store alarm went off while she was leaving Paul's Discount on Highway 1 West.

