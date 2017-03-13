Woman faces three years in jail for t...

Woman faces three years in jail for theft of three dollars' worth of items

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Woman faces three years in jail for theft of three dollars' worth of items Podhajsky 03/13/17 An eastern Iowa woman could spend three years in jail after a theft at an Iowa City store of items totaling less than three dollars in value. Arrest records state Vickie Simms, 43, of Sigourney, was stopped about 6:40 Sunday evening after the store alarm went off while she was leaving Paul's Discount on Highway 1 West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar 6 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar 5 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC