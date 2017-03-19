WNIT: Iowa Ends USD's Reign

Saturday

It ends in the same place where the USD men's basketball squad saw their NIT and season end-Iowa City and Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tied after three quarters, Iowa pulled ahead in the final period to defeat South Dakota 78-73 in the second round of the WNIT on Saturday afternoon.

