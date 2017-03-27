Wine, craft beer tasting set at Sprin...

Wine, craft beer tasting set at Spring Art Expos in Iowa City

The Fine Arts Council in Iowa City will present the 2017 Spring Art ExposA©, accompanied by a Wine & Craft Beer Tasting, April 8-9 at the Iowa Memorial Union. The 2017 Spring Art ExposA© will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. The Wine & Craft Beer tasting will be from noon to 3 p.m. April 8. The indoor art exhibition and sale is an Iowa City and Coralville community tradition.

