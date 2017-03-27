Wine, craft beer tasting set at Spring Art Expos in Iowa City
The Fine Arts Council in Iowa City will present the 2017 Spring Art ExposA©, accompanied by a Wine & Craft Beer Tasting, April 8-9 at the Iowa Memorial Union. The 2017 Spring Art ExposA© will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. The Wine & Craft Beer tasting will be from noon to 3 p.m. April 8. The indoor art exhibition and sale is an Iowa City and Coralville community tradition.
