Weapons charges filed against man arrested following fall police chase Podhajsky/Lang 03/26/17 An Illinois man arrested after a car chase with police last fall faces a pair of new charges after police discovered he lied about his weapon being stolen. Iowa City Police took 25-year-old Jeffrey McFadden of Brimfield, Ill., into custody on Nov. 21 after a chase through Iowa City's southeast side when he refused to pull over for a simple traffic violation.

