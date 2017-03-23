?Weapons charges filed against man ar...

?Weapons charges filed against man arrested following fall police chase

Weapons charges filed against man arrested following fall police chase Podhajsky/Lang 03/26/17 An Illinois man arrested after a car chase with police last fall faces a pair of new charges after police discovered he lied about his weapon being stolen. Iowa City Police took 25-year-old Jeffrey McFadden of Brimfield, Ill., into custody on Nov. 21 after a chase through Iowa City's southeast side when he refused to pull over for a simple traffic violation.

