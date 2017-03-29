Volunteers needed for creek clean-ups

Ralston Creek and the Iowa River floodplain are in need of volunteers to help rid of it woody debris, trash, and an invasive species to help reduce flooding and erosion, while also improving it's water quality. Debris can shade out the grass along the water's banks so that when it rains, erosion can happen said Carol Sweeting of Iowa City Public Works.

