Volunteers needed for creek clean-ups
Ralston Creek and the Iowa River floodplain are in need of volunteers to help rid of it woody debris, trash, and an invasive species to help reduce flooding and erosion, while also improving it's water quality. Debris can shade out the grass along the water's banks so that when it rains, erosion can happen said Carol Sweeting of Iowa City Public Works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar 5
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC