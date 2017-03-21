Using teens to steal pallets lands IC...

Using teens to steal pallets lands IC man in jail

Using teens to steal pallets lands IC man in jail Podhajsky 03/22/17 Gathering a group of teens to steal several wood pallets has landed an Iowa City man in jail. Police were called to Paul's Discount on Highway 1 West a little before 8:30 Monday night on a report of someone driving away from the store with stolen wood pallets.

