United Presbyterian Home News

Carl and Helen Dallmeyer are pleased to announce the arrival of great-granddaughter Lydia Fay Underwood on Feb. 11. Lydia's parents are Brian and Liz Underwood of near Orlando, Florida, and her grandparents are Russ and Dae Underwood of Johnston. Lydia Fay and great-grandpa Carl share the same middle name.
