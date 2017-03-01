United Presbyterian Home News

United Presbyterian Home News

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

Carl and Helen Dallmeyer are pleased to announce the arrival of great-granddaughter Lydia Fay Underwood on Feb. 11. Lydia's parents are Brian and Liz Underwood of near Orlando, Florida, and her grandparents are Russ and Dae Underwood of Johnston. Lydia Fay and great-grandpa Carl share the same middle name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) 17 hr Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC