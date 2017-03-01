SYC: 'Pick a Better Snack Time' popular with 3rd grade students
Healthy habits aren't easy for kids, but one educator in Johnson County is showing students a whole new snack time. 3rd grade students at Mark Twain Elementary in Iowa City said they enjoy learning about eating healthy during Pick a Better Snack time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC