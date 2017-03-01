SYC: 'Pick a Better Snack Time' popul...

SYC: 'Pick a Better Snack Time' popular with 3rd grade students

Read more: KCRG

Healthy habits aren't easy for kids, but one educator in Johnson County is showing students a whole new snack time. 3rd grade students at Mark Twain Elementary in Iowa City said they enjoy learning about eating healthy during Pick a Better Snack time.

