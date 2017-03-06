Some saxophone star power will hit Ea...

Some saxophone star power will hit Eastern Iowa this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCRG

This is a real treat for those who love jazz -- as Orchestra Iowa is offering "Marsalis in Iowa" -- with Branford Marsalis on the Saxophone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sun Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Johnson County was issued at March 06 at 1:55PM CST

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC